March 03, 2022, 08:22:03 PM
Boris Yeltsin
Author
Topic: Boris Yeltsin (Read 80 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 162
Boris Yeltsin
«
on:
Today
at 03:38:00 PM »
He would of known how to sort this crack out,me favourite drunkard ever...
It's on you tube,best Boris lines ever....
Still don't know how to do links........HELP😎😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 502
Crabamity
Re: Boris Yeltsin
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:21:36 PM »
He put Putin in power
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 885
Re: Boris Yeltsin
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:30:48 PM »
Yes, but hell have been pissed.
Logged
