March 02, 2022
Middlesbrough FC
Giant killers monkey
Im in bits.

Absolute limbs and mentalism in the ground
(To the tune of 'London Bridge Is Falling Down)

Josh Coburn was a Mac*em, was a Mac*em, was a Mac*em

Josh Coburn was a Mac*em

Now he's normal
