Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 02, 2022, 11:34:04 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Best striker at the club
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Best striker at the club (Read 243 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Best striker at the club
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:38 PM »
Puts Boro 1 up 👍👍👍👍
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 753
Re: Best striker at the club
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:18:47 AM »
Assume youre joking
Cracking result though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 577
Re: Best striker at the club
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:09:51 AM »
Funnily enough, they say he (Coburn) is the best finershire at the club.
He certainly put that one away tonight with some menace
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Re: Best striker at the club
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:11:10 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:18:47 AM
Assume youre joking
Cracking result though
Let's look at the other candidates. Connolly, a dud so far.
Balogun, not ready for this level. Sporar, very hit and miss.
Watmore, is a strike partner really.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 913
Re: Best striker at the club
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:34:44 PM »
Looking at his goals his is certainly a box player. We really need somebody to pick the pieces up in that area
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 016
Re: Best striker at the club
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:56:13 PM »
NW said he the best instinct finisher at the club , our forward play is mix & match wearing defenders out , but Big Josh has helped his cause , big style
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...