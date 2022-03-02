Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?  (Read 325 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 383


« on: Yesterday at 05:52:55 PM »
Im afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnt drop a blob?
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 521


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:24 PM »
Depends what the team is.

If Lumley is playing, we may as well just throw the towel in now.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 516


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 PM »


 :like:
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 013


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:43:14 PM »
Bit tough this one looking at what they have out , no mcgree or connoley  bench looks a bit light
Winston
Posts: 905


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:55:07 PM »
Looking at the line up of Spurs Id say its unlikely
Winston
Posts: 905


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM »
Stadium is full
calamity
Posts: 8 500

Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 PM »
Saw a comment on the BBC website, something like whats going on at the riverside, half an hour without a shot on target.

Obviously dont see much of the Boro, thats normal  :alf:
calamity
Posts: 8 500

Crabamity


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 PM »
Somewhere a man weeps quietly in his shed  charles
Robbso
Posts: 15 879


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 PM »
Billy 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 383


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 PM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 753


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:19:30 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:52:55 PM
Im afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnt drop a blob?

 :gaz:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 383


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:07:27 AM »
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 126


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:04:18 AM »
Keep em coming Bill. Worked a treat.
Robbso
Posts: 15 879


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:38:42 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:07:27 AM
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.

8 straight wins at home.
Logged
Ben G
Posts: 4 912


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:14:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:38:42 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:07:27 AM
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.

8 straight wins at home.

Think I had your padded seat last night. NW corner block 85!
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 598


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:24:43 AM »
What a night!
