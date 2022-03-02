Welcome,
March 02, 2022, 01:08:16 PM
Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Author
Topic: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Bill Buxton
Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Im afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnt drop a blob?
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Depends what the team is.
If Lumley is playing, we may as well just throw the towel in now.
plazmuh
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Gingerpig
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Bit tough this one looking at what they have out , no mcgree or connoley bench looks a bit light
Winston
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Looking at the line up of Spurs Id say its unlikely
Winston
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Stadium is full
calamity
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Saw a comment on the BBC website, something like whats going on at the riverside, half an hour without a shot on target.
Obviously dont see much of the Boro, thats normal
calamity
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Somewhere a man weeps quietly in his shed
Robbso
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Billy
Bill Buxton
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
El Capitan
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:52:55 PM
Im afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnt drop a blob?
Bill Buxton
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Keep em coming Bill. Worked a treat.
Robbso
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 09:07:27 AM
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.
8 straight wins at home.
Ben G
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:38:42 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 09:07:27 AM
Amazingly enough Lumley didnt drop a blob and we had a striker who can find the net. More of this please,especially away from home.
8 straight wins at home.
Think I had your padded seat last night. NW corner block 85!
Rutters
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
What a night!
