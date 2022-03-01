Welcome,
March 01, 2022, 07:44:55 PM
Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Author
Topic: Anyone think Boro can win tonight? (Read 45 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 381
Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Today
at 05:52:55 PM »
Im afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnt drop a blob?
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 521
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Anyone think Boro can win tonight?
Today
at 06:00:24 PM »
Depends what the team is.
If Lumley is playing, we may as well just throw the towel in now.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
