Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 381





Posts: 5 381

Anyone think Boro can win tonight? « on: Today at 05:52:55 PM » Iím afraid Spurs have too much quality and Kane has found some form. I suspect we used all our luck up at Old Trafford. Or could this be the night when our strikers find the net, and Lumley doesnít drop a blob?