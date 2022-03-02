Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 494





Posts: 7 494 Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « on: Yesterday at 03:01:00 PM »



Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.



Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.







Not a peep out of the cunt for days.Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 905





Posts: 905 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:30:53 PM »



Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours No ideaIts looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 881





Posts: 15 881 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:55 AM » You better hope he stays quiet, militarily at least. Once US and Soviet troops start firing at each other WW3 becomes a step closer. Keyboard warriors might well be required to start being real ones.

The fucking loon in the Kremlin looks like hes just waiting for the opportunity to escalate things. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 905





Posts: 905 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:41 AM » Nobody is being keyboard warrior



It is possible however to be critical of our acceptance of Russian money in London, reliance on gas, acceptance that Putin has been someone to trade with (Dating back to Blair) expansion of NATO



And having incredibly poor leaders during a crisis



Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 494





Posts: 7 494 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:56:28 AM »



With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background



He's broken cover to say he stands with the people of Iran!!With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 881





Posts: 15 881 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM »

If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs What should he do?If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 598





Posts: 598 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:22:33 AM » Biden thinks it's Iran



Dianne Abbott thinks it's Croatia



Two Labour frontbenchers being investigated for sleaze



Anything on BBC, Sky or ITV? Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 494





Posts: 7 494 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:17:40 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:37:35 AM

If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs

What should he do?If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs

How about coming to Europe and chairing a meeting of the allies?

How about offering to meet Putin for talks?



Failing that he could just buy a fucking map.



How about coming to Europe and chairing a meeting of the allies?How about offering to meet Putin for talks?Failing that he could just buy a fucking map. Logged