Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2022, 01:08:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?  (Read 287 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 493


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:01:00 PM »
Not a peep out of the cunt for days.  souey

Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.

Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.

 :wanker:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 905


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:30:53 PM »
No idea  :pd:

Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 753


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 PM »
Trump would have pressed the big red button by now  :mido: :mido:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 879


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:55 AM »
You better hope he stays quiet, militarily at least. Once US and Soviet troops start firing at each other WW3 becomes a step closer. Keyboard warriors might well be required to start being real ones.
The fucking loon in the Kremlin looks like hes just waiting for the opportunity to escalate things.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 905


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:41 AM »
Nobody is being keyboard warrior

It is possible however to be critical of our acceptance of Russian money in London, reliance on gas, acceptance that Putin has been someone to trade with (Dating back to Blair) expansion of NATO

And having incredibly poor leaders during a crisis

Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 493


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:56:28 AM »
He's broken cover to say he stands with the people of Iran!!

With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background  :nige:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 879


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM »
What should he do?
If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs  lost
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 598


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:22:33 AM »
Biden thinks it's Iran

Dianne Abbott thinks it's Croatia

Two Labour frontbenchers being investigated for sleaze

Anything on BBC, Sky or ITV?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 493


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:37:35 AM
What should he do?
If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs  lost

How about coming to Europe and chairing a meeting of the allies?
How about offering to meet Putin for talks?

Failing that he could just buy a fucking map.  :gaz:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 