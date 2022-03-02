Bernie

Posts: 7 493 Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « on: Yesterday at 03:01:00 PM »



Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.



Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.







Not a peep out of the cunt for days.Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.

Winston

Posts: 905 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:30:53 PM »



Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours

Robbso

Posts: 15 879 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:55 AM » You better hope he stays quiet, militarily at least. Once US and Soviet troops start firing at each other WW3 becomes a step closer. Keyboard warriors might well be required to start being real ones.

The fucking loon in the Kremlin looks like hes just waiting for the opportunity to escalate things.

Winston

Posts: 905 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:41 AM » Nobody is being keyboard warrior



It is possible however to be critical of our acceptance of Russian money in London, reliance on gas, acceptance that Putin has been someone to trade with (Dating back to Blair) expansion of NATO



And having incredibly poor leaders during a crisis



Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 493 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:56:28 AM »



With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background



He's broken cover to say he stands with the people of Iran!!With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background

Robbso

Posts: 15 879 Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM »

If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs What should he do?