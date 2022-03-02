Welcome,
March 02, 2022, 01:08:03 PM
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Topic: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? (Read 286 times)
Bernie
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Yesterday
at 03:01:00 PM
Not a peep out of the cunt for days.
Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.
Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.
Winston
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Yesterday
at 03:30:53 PM
No idea
Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours
El Capitan
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Yesterday
at 06:42:19 PM
Trump would have pressed the big red button by now
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 07:11:55 AM
You better hope he stays quiet, militarily at least. Once US and Soviet troops start firing at each other WW3 becomes a step closer. Keyboard warriors might well be required to start being real ones.
The fucking loon in the Kremlin looks like hes just waiting for the opportunity to escalate things.
Winston
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 08:53:41 AM
Nobody is being keyboard warrior
It is possible however to be critical of our acceptance of Russian money in London, reliance on gas, acceptance that Putin has been someone to trade with (Dating back to Blair) expansion of NATO
And having incredibly poor leaders during a crisis
Bernie
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 09:56:28 AM
He's broken cover to say he stands with the people of Iran!!
With Kamala desperately muttering "Ukraine!!! Ukraine!!" in the background
Robbso
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 10:37:35 AM
What should he do?
If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs
Rutters
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 11:22:33 AM
Biden thinks it's Iran
Dianne Abbott thinks it's Croatia
Two Labour frontbenchers being investigated for sleaze
Anything on BBC, Sky or ITV?
Bernie
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 12:17:40 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:37:35 AM
What should he do?
If not keyboard warriors then experts on world affairs
How about coming to Europe and chairing a meeting of the allies?
How about offering to meet Putin for talks?
Failing that he could just buy a fucking map.
