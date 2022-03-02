Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 02, 2022, 07:54:57 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Where the hell is Biden?!?!? (Read 190 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 489
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:00 PM »
Not a peep out of the cunt for days.
Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.
Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 902
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:30:53 PM »
No idea
Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 753
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:19 PM »
Trump would have pressed the big red button by now
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 876
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:11:55 AM »
You better hope he stays quiet, militarily at least. Once US and Soviet troops start firing at each other WW3 becomes a step closer. Keyboard warriors might well be required to start being real ones.
The fucking loon in the Kremlin looks like hes just waiting for the opportunity to escalate things.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...