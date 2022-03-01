Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?  (Read 56 times)
« on: Today at 03:01:00 PM »
Not a peep out of the cunt for days.  souey

Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.

Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.

 :wanker:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:30:53 PM »
No idea  :pd:

Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours
