March 01, 2022, 04:55:27 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Author
Topic: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Bernie
Posts: 7 489
Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 03:01:00 PM
Not a peep out of the cunt for days.
Closest we have been to all out war since 1945 and he's gone into hiding.
Twat should be in Europe meeting with UK & EU leaders trying to find a way forward.
Winston
Posts: 899
Re: Where the hell is Biden?!?!?
Today
at 03:30:53 PM
No idea
Its looking like Kiev will fall in the next few hours
