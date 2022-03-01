Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2022, 04:55:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Matthew Wright  (Read 139 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 059


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:38:36 AM »
Regarding Ukraine refugees, everyone in the media this morning seems to be getting there knickers in a twist over (potential) UK rules.
The Matthew Wright pillock has just claimed that due to a vote we had a few years ago, it's clear we dont like foreigners in this country !!!

  How does anyone get away with spouting statements like this without any kind of reprecussion?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 596


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:43 PM »
You weren't expecting challenge, balance or alternative from the left-wing media, were you?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:21 PM by Rutters » Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 059


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:08:21 PM »
I guess not.
I dont understand the pure hatred of your fellow countrymen from punters who think they know better than everyone else.
If you dont like it...fuck off. Simple.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 596


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:35 PM »
The MSM encourage and celebrate that hatred, we even have to pay for it.

We should expect better.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 380


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
Who the hell cares what that tosser has to say.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:07 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 750


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:28:24 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:15:48 PM
Who the hell cares what that tosser has to say.

 :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 