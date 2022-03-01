kippers

Matthew Wright « on: Today at 11:38:36 AM » Regarding Ukraine refugees, everyone in the media this morning seems to be getting there knickers in a twist over (potential) UK rules.

The Matthew Wright pillock has just claimed that due to a vote we had a few years ago, it's clear we dont like foreigners in this country !!!



How does anyone get away with spouting statements like this without any kind of reprecussion?