March 01, 2022, 01:43:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Matthew Wright
Author
Topic: Matthew Wright
kippers
Posts: 3 059
Matthew Wright
Today
at 11:38:36 AM »
Regarding Ukraine refugees, everyone in the media this morning seems to be getting there knickers in a twist over (potential) UK rules.
The Matthew Wright pillock has just claimed that due to a vote we had a few years ago, it's clear we dont like foreigners in this country !!!
How does anyone get away with spouting statements like this without any kind of reprecussion?
Rutters
Posts: 596
Re: Matthew Wright
Today
at 12:04:43 PM »
You weren't expecting challenge, balance or alternative from the left-wing media, were you?
kippers
Posts: 3 059
Re: Matthew Wright
Today
at 12:08:21 PM »
I guess not.
I dont understand the pure hatred of your fellow countrymen from punters who think they know better than everyone else.
If you dont like it...fuck off. Simple.
Rutters
Posts: 596
Re: Matthew Wright
Today
at 12:51:35 PM »
The MSM encourage and celebrate that hatred, we even have to pay for it.
We should expect better.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 380
Re: Matthew Wright
Today
at 01:15:48 PM »
Who the hell cares what that tosser has to say.
