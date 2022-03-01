Welcome,
March 01, 2022, 01:43:44 PM
Mixed Sex toilets in schools
Author
Topic: Mixed Sex toilets in schools
Bernie
Mixed Sex toilets in schools
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:29 AM »
What's peoples opinions on this?
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/education/pupils-missing-school-because-dont-15839558
kippers
Re: Mixed Sex toilets in schools
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:03:05 AM »
Our intellect in the uk isnt at the level required for this kind of thing. The people making these decisions are fruit cakes with nothing else better to do.
Rutters
Re: Mixed Sex toilets in schools
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:08:01 PM »
Mixed sex toilets are ok...we have one in our house.
Seriously though, we have a choice to make. Is gender/sex nature or nurture?
