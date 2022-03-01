Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Mixed Sex toilets in schools
Today at 10:43:29 AM
What's peoples opinions on this?

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/education/pupils-missing-school-because-dont-15839558
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:05 AM
Our intellect in the uk isnt at the level required for this kind of thing. The people making these decisions are fruit cakes with nothing else better to do.
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:08:01 PM
Mixed sex toilets are ok...we have one in our house.

Seriously though, we have a choice to make. Is gender/sex nature or nurture?
