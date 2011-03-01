Welcome,
March 01, 2022, 10:10:47 AM
Steve Bruce
Author
Topic: Steve Bruce (Read 20 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 510
Steve Bruce
«
on:
Today
at 09:37:38 AM »
Has been consistently terrible as a coach. Did he get Hull promoted and thats it?
Robbso
Posts: 15 873
Re: Steve Bruce
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:58:25 AM »
He was good at Newcastle
