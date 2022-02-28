Welcome,
February 28, 2022, 11:27:19 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
Author
Topic: A disturbing read in tonights Gazette (Read 240 times)
headset
Posts: 4 575
A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
«
on:
Today
at 05:05:14 PM »
some charge sheet on me mark page if he is found guilty.
A naughty read that. Innocent until proved guilty I suppose.
Does anyone know him well in real life
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/mark-page-trial-updates-ex-23232143
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 479
Infant Herpes
Re: A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:49:48 PM »
I used to go on holiday with him. He kept disappearing.
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 906
Re: A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:22:31 PM »
His defence will certainly be interesting.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 365
Re: A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:04:35 PM »
What bit of "how the internet works" do some people completely fail to grasp?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 906
Re: A disturbing read in tonights Gazette
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:31:34 PM »
Using a VPN would be a start.
Tory Cunt
