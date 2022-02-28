Bernie

Posts: 7 498 Caught spouting bullshit « on: February 28, 2022, 12:39:33 PM » Borolad259

Word from a friend with military intel is that "Kantemirovskaya pulled out of Obolon and Kyiv Massif tonight. They fought well, betrayed by Putin. The remnants of Tamanskaya crossed the border back to Russia during the night. Nobody is ordering them back, Kremlin is silent, fearing their return." And also "The Russian airforce evaporated more or less. They have no night fighting capabilities, so did not find life to funny with Eurofighters ambling about "volunteering" with hastily painted Ukrainian flags".







Jonny_Rondos_Disco_pants

thought the EU had given the Ukranian airforce old Polish mig-29s as Ukrainian pilots already know how to fly them?



Liamo

Not sure if that's what they've given them, but it's what they've asked for - and for that exact reason. According to the Wall Street Journal:



Borolad259

I understand the eurofighters are flown by other nations. The Swedes allowed for their military personnel to go to the Ukraine and fight yesterday. Some are already there (they don't care for Putin much as Russian the Russian navy has been making threatenning approaches to Gotaland).





Liamo

Even if pilots who know how to fly them go to voulnteer in Ukraine, where are they going to get the Eurofighters from?

Their home country air forces aren't exactly going to let them take the planes with them.



Borolad259

The Swedish governement gave their armed forces permission to volunteer with Swedish military hardware. Not sure if that's where Eurofighters came from but that did happen.

Apparently "General Kisel of the 1st Tank Army has stated that he will personally strangle Putin". This coming from someone on active duty with live intel from Radio comms.





Liamo

I'm not sure where you're getting this idea about there being Eurofighters in the Ukraine - I can't find reliable source that says that.



Incidentally, Sweden doesn't have any Eurofighters - they were not part of the project.



And while the Swedes are saying they'll send military equipment and the Danes are saying they'll allow volunteers, I also can't find anything saying the Swedes are allowing volunteers to go to Ukraine, taking military hardware with them.



Do you have any reliable sources to back up what you're saying?



Borolad259

Direct from a staff commander. Not guaranteeing veracity, just relaying what he tells me. He has info that isn't appearing in regular news sources, including twitter.





This is the problem with telling lies on a message board. There will always be people out there who know more than you.



Yes Baddad, of course you have a mate who is a Staff commander, who has access to Military intel.

And of course, despite having signed the official secrets act upon joining up, and knowing that divulging said info would result in a court martial, he is more than happy to pass the info on to you for you to post up on a message board.



And of course, the Swedish government are only too happy to let their pilots borrow their (non existent) eurofighters worth billions of pounds so that they can go off and take pot shots at the Ruskies  and of course they will also take along the hundreds of grounds grew who are needed to arm, re-fuel and maintain these aircraft.



What a fucking clown that bloke is. Walter Mitty of the highest order.



Can see that Liamo finding his account deleted very shortly.



kippers

Posts: 3 071 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #1 on: February 28, 2022, 01:57:28 PM » You cant just fucking fly attack capable Typhoons around like that, and Sweden is not got airforce personnel capable of flying them.

The ground support is also complex for any fighter aircraft.



So I am calling bullshit on bad dads fairytale.



Ps, I know what I am talking about.

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #4 on: February 28, 2022, 05:26:07 PM »



Gingerpig

Posts: 1 024 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #5 on: March 02, 2022, 01:15:18 PM » Red nose West was banning people talking Ukraine the other day......

Bernie

Posts: 7 498 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #6 on: March 02, 2022, 01:39:32 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on March 02, 2022, 01:15:18 PM Red nose West was banning people talking Ukraine the other day......

what about this clown, total shite head bs merchant



headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #7 on: March 03, 2022, 09:32:13 PM »



Gingerpig

Winston

Posts: 925 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #9 on: March 04, 2022, 09:36:17 AM » Labour voter all my life and after reading OTR will vote green at the next election







Rutters

Posts: 603 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #10 on: March 04, 2022, 10:02:16 AM » The Greens have exactly the same problems as Labour.



kippers

Winston

Posts: 925 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #12 on: March 04, 2022, 05:02:56 PM »



Ive written off this decade as being anything other than the Tories being in power. Might as well accept and vote green



kippers

Posts: 3 071 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #13 on: March 04, 2022, 05:10:22 PM » The reason the majority of people vote Tory is stability.

Winston

Posts: 925 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #14 on: March 04, 2022, 05:43:40 PM » When you have Smalltown SOMEHOW part of the left wing brigade you know politically things have changed and its time to move on



Which is what I think most of us are doing. Like I said counter productive

Gingerpig

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #16 on: March 05, 2022, 08:10:34 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on March 04, 2022, 11:37:05 PM

They are killing the image of the Labour Party over there, they simply can't grasp how they have been spanked for so long, so consistently .........all caused by ill educated , racist , brexiteer, thicko's apparently ......fails to register ...THEY are the ones out of touch







i love it



spanked every year but still insist on telling us how wrong the rest of us are





headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:26:31 AM » Quote from: Winston on March 04, 2022, 05:43:40 PM When you have Smalltown SOMEHOW part of the left wing brigade you know politically things have changed and its time to move on

Which is what I think most of us are doing. Like I said counter productive



Which is what I think most of us are doing. Like I said counter productive









Is he still washing cocks for a living?



Winston

Posts: 925 Re: Caught spouting bullshit « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:46:53 AM »



Then claim to be the voice of labour Im thinking of politics in the 2030s now which is why I said green



What did Bob once say they know something is happening but they dont know what it is? Or something like that



I think Ive worked out a few of your other user names





