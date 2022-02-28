Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 494





Posts: 7 494 Caught spouting bullshit « on: February 28, 2022, 12:39:33 PM » Borolad259

Word from a friend with military intel is that "Kantemirovskaya pulled out of Obolon and Kyiv Massif tonight. They fought well, betrayed by Putin. The remnants of Tamanskaya crossed the border back to Russia during the night. Nobody is ordering them back, Kremlin is silent, fearing their return." And also "The Russian airforce evaporated more or less. They have no night fighting capabilities, so did not find life to funny with Eurofighters ambling about "volunteering" with hastily painted Ukrainian flags".







Jonny_Rondos_Disco_pants

thought the EU had given the Ukranian airforce old Polish mig-29s as Ukrainian pilots already know how to fly them?



Liamo

Not sure if that's what they've given them, but it's what they've asked for - and for that exact reason. According to the Wall Street Journal:



Borolad259

I understand the eurofighters are flown by other nations. The Swedes allowed for their military personnel to go to the Ukraine and fight yesterday. Some are already there (they don't care for Putin much as Russian the Russian navy has been making threatenning approaches to Gotaland).





Liamo

Even if pilots who know how to fly them go to voulnteer in Ukraine, where are they going to get the Eurofighters from?

Their home country air forces aren't exactly going to let them take the planes with them.



Borolad259

The Swedish governement gave their armed forces permission to volunteer with Swedish military hardware. Not sure if that's where Eurofighters came from but that did happen.

Apparently "General Kisel of the 1st Tank Army has stated that he will personally strangle Putin". This coming from someone on active duty with live intel from Radio comms.





Liamo

I'm not sure where you're getting this idea about there being Eurofighters in the Ukraine - I can't find reliable source that says that.



Incidentally, Sweden doesn't have any Eurofighters - they were not part of the project.



And while the Swedes are saying they'll send military equipment and the Danes are saying they'll allow volunteers, I also can't find anything saying the Swedes are allowing volunteers to go to Ukraine, taking military hardware with them.



Do you have any reliable sources to back up what you're saying?



Borolad259

Direct from a staff commander. Not guaranteeing veracity, just relaying what he tells me. He has info that isn't appearing in regular news sources, including twitter.





This is the problem with telling lies on a message board. There will always be people out there who know more than you.



Yes Baddad, of course you have a mate who is a Staff commander, who has access to Military intel.

And of course, despite having signed the official secrets act upon joining up, and knowing that divulging said info would result in a court martial, he is more than happy to pass the info on to you for you to post up on a message board.



And of course, the Swedish government are only too happy to let their pilots borrow their (non existent) eurofighters worth billions of pounds so that they can go off and take pot shots at the Ruskies  and of course they will also take along the hundreds of grounds grew who are needed to arm, re-fuel and maintain these aircraft.



What a fucking clown that bloke is. Walter Mitty of the highest order.



Can see that Liamo finding his account deleted very shortly.



thought the EU had given the Ukranian airforce old Polish mig-29s as Ukrainian pilots already know how to fly them?Not sure if that's what they've given them, but it's what they've asked for - and for that exact reason. According to the Wall Street Journal:Even if pilots who know how to fly them go to voulnteer in Ukraine, where are they going to get the Eurofighters from?Their home country air forces aren't exactly going to let them take the planes with them.I'm not sure where you're getting this idea about there being Eurofighters in the Ukraine - I can't find reliable source that says that.Incidentally, Sweden doesn't have any Eurofighters - they were not part of the project.And while the Swedes are saying they'll send military equipment and the Danes are saying they'll allow volunteers, I also can't find anything saying the Swedes are allowing volunteers to go to Ukraine, taking military hardware with them.Do you have any reliable sources to back up what you're saying?This is the problem with telling lies on a message board. There will always be people out there who know more than you.Yes Baddad, of course you have a mate who is a Staff commander, who has access to Military intel.And of course, despite having signed the official secrets act upon joining up, and knowing that divulging said info would result in a court martial, he is more than happy to pass the info on to you for you to post up on a message board.And of course, the Swedish government are only too happy to let their pilots borrow their (non existent) eurofighters worth billions of pounds so that they can go off and take pot shots at the Ruskies  and of course they will also take along the hundreds of grounds grew who are needed to arm, re-fuel and maintain these aircraft.What a fucking clown that bloke is. Walter Mitty of the highest order.Can see that Liamo finding his account deleted very shortly. Logged