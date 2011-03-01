Welcome,
February 28, 2022, 02:24:00 PM
Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
Author
Topic: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert (Read 187 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 428
Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:40:18 PM »
blaming the western alliance's sanctions and nasty words against his country!
This guy need assasinating ASAP.
He turned into a fucking proper head the ball!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 03:01:48 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 378
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:49:40 PM »
Wont be long now before someone in Moscow puts him under house arrest.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 488
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:58 PM »
I very much doubt he'll be in Moscow
Like most other dictators he'll have a bomb proof hideaway somewhere
Not to say that someone won't see sense and rein in the mad fucker
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:29:29 PM »
Marxism eh😒
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 892
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:26:59 PM »
A depressing picture 👇
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 892
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:36:02 PM »
Im starting to regret not moving to South America
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 486
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:42:37 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 04:29:29 PM
Marxism eh😒
Have you noticed the subtle shift in the media? Putin, the life long communist and former KGB man, is now being called a "Fascist"
The left need to own their own shit.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 125
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:48:48 PM »
It's depressing the cunts can't spell Teesside.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 508
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:07:37 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 01:48:48 PM
It's depressing the cunts can't spell Teesside.
Proper Teesside lad. Outraged not at mutual nuclear annihilation, but at the spelling of our home
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 486
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 12:26:59 PM
A depressing picture 👇
Why are the scousers target No1?
Have the Ruskies heard their patter?
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
