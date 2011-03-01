Bernie

Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:42:37 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:29:29 PM Marxism eh😒



Have you noticed the subtle shift in the media? Putin, the life long communist and former KGB man, is now being called a "Fascist"



The left need to own their own shit.



