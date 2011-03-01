Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert  (Read 185 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 02:40:18 PM »
blaming the western alliance's sanctions and nasty words against his country!

This guy need assasinating ASAP.

He turned into a fucking proper head the ball!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:01:48 PM by Pigeon droppings »
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:49:40 PM »
Wont be long now before someone in Moscow puts him under house arrest.
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:08:58 PM »
I very much doubt he'll be in Moscow

Like most other dictators he'll have a bomb proof hideaway somewhere

Not to say that someone won't see sense and rein in the mad fucker
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:29:29 PM »
Marxism eh😒
Logged
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:26:59 PM »
A depressing picture 👇
Logged
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:02 PM »
Im starting to regret not moving to South America
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:42:37 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:29:29 PM
Marxism eh😒

Have you noticed the subtle shift in the media? Putin, the life long communist and former KGB man, is now being called a "Fascist"  lost

The left need to own their own shit.  :wanker:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:48:48 PM »
It's depressing the cunts can't spell Teesside.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:37 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:48:48 PM
It's depressing the cunts can't spell Teesside.

Proper Teesside lad. Outraged not at mutual nuclear annihilation, but at the spelling of our home  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :like: :like:
Logged
