February 27, 2022, 04:26:55 PM
Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
Pigeon droppings
Today at 02:40:18 PM
blaming the western alliance's sanctions and nasty words against his country!

This guy need assasinating ASAP.

He turned into a fucking proper head the ball!
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:49:40 PM
Wont be long now before someone in Moscow puts him under house arrest.
John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:08:58 PM
I very much doubt he'll be in Moscow

Like most other dictators he'll have a bomb proof hideaway somewhere

Not to say that someone won't see sense and rein in the mad fucker
