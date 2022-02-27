Welcome,
February 27, 2022, 04:26:49 PM
Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
Author
Topic: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 428
Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
on:
Today
at 02:40:18 PM »
blaming the western alliance's sanctions and nasty words against his country!
This guy need assasinating ASAP.
He turned into a fucking proper head the ball!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:01:48 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 377
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:49:40 PM »
Wont be long now before someone in Moscow puts him under house arrest.
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 488
Re: Putin puts Russias nuclear deterrant force on high alert
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:08:58 PM »
I very much doubt he'll be in Moscow
Like most other dictators he'll have a bomb proof hideaway somewhere
Not to say that someone won't see sense and rein in the mad fucker
Logged
