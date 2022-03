Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 521





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 521Au revoir, Shosanna! Joe Lumley « on: February 27, 2022, 11:07:17 AM » Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeatÖ



Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?



Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.



Added to the fact that he is a shit goalkeeper, itís a recipe for disaster.



Strange thought process from Wilder. « Last Edit: February 28, 2022, 09:14:50 PM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 382





Posts: 5 382 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #1 on: February 27, 2022, 11:14:24 AM » Why would any defender have confidence in him. His only asset is a long kick. I have seen some bad Boro keepers in my time and Lumley is up there with the worst of them.

Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 910





Mountain KingPosts: 4 910 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #2 on: February 27, 2022, 11:21:00 AM » At least four points heís cost us with unenforced errors.



We should have won at QPR and drew yesterday. Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 382





Posts: 5 382 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #3 on: February 27, 2022, 11:46:37 AM » He seems to have at least one, if not more massive errors every game. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 875





Posts: 15 875 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #4 on: February 27, 2022, 12:52:07 PM » Strange how Dijksteel never gets a mention. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 382





Posts: 5 382 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #5 on: February 27, 2022, 01:54:28 PM » When a keeper makes a bad mistake it usually ends in a goal for the opposition. Surely you realise that. Outfield players can often rectify a blunder ,or their team mates will cover. Goal keeper is an absolutely crucial position. Good Old Big Head knew that. He built his teams from goalkeeper upwards. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 875





Posts: 15 875 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #6 on: February 27, 2022, 09:16:20 PM » Dijksteel Made the error for the third not the keeper. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 875





Posts: 15 875 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #9 on: February 28, 2022, 12:25:09 PM » Yes I know, however the striker should never have been in the position to Meg him. The keeper isnít very good and should be dropped but the defender getting off Scot free is ridiculous. I donít think heís been the same player since his return from injury. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 902





Posts: 902 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #10 on: February 28, 2022, 02:50:56 PM » In answer to an earlier question, Boro were linked with keepers



They were only loans however so no idea what the summer transfer window will bring Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 382





Posts: 5 382 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #11 on: February 28, 2022, 03:05:27 PM » I bet two decent keepers will be very near the top of Widerís additions list. Lumley needs to be got rid of. I wouldnít be surprised if Whatmore and Sporar are off loaded too. Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 521





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 521Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #13 on: February 28, 2022, 09:19:44 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 28, 2022, 03:05:27 PM I bet two decent keepers will be very near the top of Widerís additions list. Lumley needs to be got rid of. I wouldnít be surprised if Whatmore and Sporar are off loaded too.



Agree with that Billy boy.



However, it would be foolish offloading Watmore.



He is the only striker we have with a footballing brain. Agree with that Billy boy.However, it would be foolish offloading Watmore.He is the only striker we have with a footballing brain. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Winston

Offline



Posts: 902





Posts: 902 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 PM » No need to keep coming so far out for balls



Especially when he doesnít get the ball Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 875





Posts: 15 875 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 PM » Played well tonight, to be fair they all did. Logged