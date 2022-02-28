Welcome,
February 28, 2022, 11:34:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Joe Lumley
Topic: Joe Lumley (Read 250 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 519
Joe Lumley
Yesterday
Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeat
Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?
Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.
Added to the fact that he is shit goalkeeper, its a recipe for disaster.
Strange thought process from Wilder.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 378
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
Why would any defender have confidence in him. His only asset is a long kick. I have seen some bad Boro keepers in my time and Lumley is up there with the worst of them.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 903
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
At least four points hes cost us with unenforced errors.
We should have won at QPR and drew yesterday.
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 378
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
He seems to have at least one, if not more massive errors every game.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 870
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
Strange how Dijksteel never gets a mention.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 378
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
When a keeper makes a bad mistake it usually ends in a goal for the opposition. Surely you realise that. Outfield players can often rectify a blunder ,or their team mates will cover. Goal keeper is an absolutely crucial position. Good Old Big Head knew that. He built his teams from goalkeeper upwards.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 870
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
Dijksteel Made the error for the third not the keeper.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 890
Re: Joe Lumley
Yesterday
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:14:24 AM
His only asset is a long kick.
High praise
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 903
Re: Joe Lumley
Today
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:16:20 PM
Dijksteel Made the error for the third not the keeper.
It went through the keepers legs!
Tory Cunt
