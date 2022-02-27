Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeat



Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?



Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.



Added to the fact that he is shit goalkeeper, its a recipe for disaster.



Strange thought process from Wilder.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 378 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:14:24 AM » Why would any defender have confidence in him. His only asset is a long kick. I have seen some bad Boro keepers in my time and Lumley is up there with the worst of them.

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 902 Re: Joe Lumley « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:00 AM » At least four points hes cost us with unenforced errors.



We should have won at QPR and drew yesterday.

Bill Buxton

He seems to have at least one, if not more massive errors every game.

Robbso

Strange how Dijksteel never gets a mention.

Bill Buxton

When a keeper makes a bad mistake it usually ends in a goal for the opposition. Surely you realise that. Outfield players can often rectify a blunder ,or their team mates will cover. Goal keeper is an absolutely crucial position. Good Old Big Head knew that. He built his teams from goalkeeper upwards.