Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 519





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 519Au revoir, Shosanna!

Joe Lumley « on: Today at 11:07:17 AM » Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeat



Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?



Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.



Added to the fact that he is shit goalkeeper, its a recipe for disaster.



Strange thought process from Wilder.