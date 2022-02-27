Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Joe Lumley
Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeat

Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?

Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.

Added to the fact that he is shit goalkeeper, its a recipe for disaster.

Strange thought process from Wilder.
Why would any defender have confidence in him. His only asset is a long kick. I have seen some bad Boro keepers in my time and Lumley is up there with the worst of them.
At least four points hes cost us with unenforced errors.

We should have won at QPR and drew yesterday.
He seems to have at least one, if not more massive errors every game.
