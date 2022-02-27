Welcome,
February 27, 2022, 12:36:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Joe Lumley
Topic: Joe Lumley (Read 53 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Joe Lumley
«
on:
Today
at 11:07:17 AM »
Not sure what happened to a previous post - however, I shall repeat
Why is Wilder persisting with this clown?
Every game he plays, he appears to have a mistake or two in him and simply does not inspire confidence.
Added to the fact that he is shit goalkeeper, its a recipe for disaster.
Strange thought process from Wilder.
Bill Buxton
Re: Joe Lumley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:14:24 AM »
Why would any defender have confidence in him. His only asset is a long kick. I have seen some bad Boro keepers in my time and Lumley is up there with the worst of them.
Ben G
Re: Joe Lumley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:21:00 AM »
At least four points hes cost us with unenforced errors.
We should have won at QPR and drew yesterday.
Bill Buxton
Re: Joe Lumley
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:46:37 AM »
He seems to have at least one, if not more massive errors every game.
