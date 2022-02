calamity

Re: Josh Taylor fight « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:55 PM » I donít see much boxing these days but a mate had it on during a poker night. Donít think Iíve seen such a bad decision, and Taylor was seriously deluded afterwards.



Pretty much every boxing pro on Twitter said the decision was bullshit, except Froch who came up with a daft analogy that Catterall eased off in the last 4, therefore deserved to lose. Aside from the fact Taylor never won all the last 4 rounds itís a stupid justification. If youíre clearly ahead going towards the end of any sport youíre going to throttle back on the risk.



Seem rumouts Taylor will go up and vacate, if he does then catterall will be boxing for a belt.