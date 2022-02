Gingerpig

Posts: 1 010 Josh Taylor fight « on: Today at 10:12:00 AM » One of the worst decisions seen in the history of boxing in this country in my opinion , put down means a 10.8 round, deducted a point .....yet a judge still had it 3 rounds win to Taylor after a total schooloing by Catterall, instantly announces no rematch says it all too . Catterall robbbed of a title & big pay days as none of the big boys will want to go near him after seeing what he did to taylor last night Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow