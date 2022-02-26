Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 14, 2022, 09:25:39 PM
Author Topic: Roman Abramovich has stood down!  (Read 407 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 963


« on: February 26, 2022, 08:55:28 PM »
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship' https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60540278
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 794


« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2022, 09:32:33 PM »
Interesting

The London media will no doubt be aghast  :pd:
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 442


« Reply #2 on: February 27, 2022, 07:37:47 AM »
It's a bit of a crock of shit really!

I've got a hundred gazillion in the bank that I don't want to lose to western sanctions........so I'll get someone else to hold my chequebook!
Winston
Posts: 794


« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2022, 10:10:10 AM »
Added to sanctions list and could have asserts frozen  :homer:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 128


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2022, 02:24:05 PM »
The twat will struggle to sell it now. Even pretending to be yid wont save him.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 415


« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2022, 02:54:47 PM »
My guess is they are heading for administration. If so a nine point deduction.Oh dear ,what a shame,never mind. :alf: :alf: :alf:
Winston
Posts: 794


« Reply #6 on: March 10, 2022, 02:59:02 PM »
Be quite embarrassing if they won something like say the F.A. Cup  :pd:

Id kick them out meself
headset
Posts: 4 717


« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2022, 04:24:52 PM »
I doubt they will go into admin - it wouldn't surprise me that someone is already lined up for it.

the dodgy Russians but they ain't daft - it wouldn't surprise me any sale money or some of it doesn't find its way back into the Russian 'business/gangster world' further down the line.

if it's a cheap deal - he will get a backhander at some point. Maybe not if it's full-on carnage for a very long period in Ukraine. That might ruin anything Russian
Minge
Posts: 10 863

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: March 11, 2022, 01:36:38 PM »
Hang on, hang the fuck on you pack of daft cunts.
You dont become a multi billionaire without knowing your shit and the people with you will proper know their shit .
This isnt York city with an owner whos got £98k in the bank .
Roman will be just fine unfortunately
Winston
Posts: 794


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:01:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 11, 2022, 01:36:38 PM
Hang on, hang the fuck on you pack of daft cunts.
You dont become a multi billionaire without knowing your shit and the people with you will proper know their shit

Looks like we are now retrospectively re examining exactly how he did become a multi billionaire

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185
