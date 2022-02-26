Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 14, 2022, 09:25:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Roman Abramovich has stood down!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Roman Abramovich has stood down! (Read 407 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 963
Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
on:
February 26, 2022, 08:55:28 PM »
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60540278
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 794
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #1 on:
February 26, 2022, 09:32:33 PM »
Interesting
The London media will no doubt be aghast
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 442
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #2 on:
February 27, 2022, 07:37:47 AM »
It's a bit of a crock of shit really!
I've got a hundred gazillion in the bank that I don't want to lose to western sanctions........so I'll get someone else to hold my chequebook!
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 794
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #3 on:
March 10, 2022, 10:10:10 AM »
Added to sanctions list and could have asserts frozen
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 128
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #4 on:
March 10, 2022, 02:24:05 PM »
The twat will struggle to sell it now. Even pretending to be yid wont save him.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 415
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #5 on:
March 10, 2022, 02:54:47 PM »
My guess is they are heading for administration. If so a nine point deduction.Oh dear ,what a shame,never mind.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 794
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #6 on:
March 10, 2022, 02:59:02 PM »
Be quite embarrassing if they won something like say the F.A. Cup
Id kick them out meself
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 717
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #7 on:
March 10, 2022, 04:24:52 PM »
I doubt they will go into admin - it wouldn't surprise me that someone is already lined up for it.
the dodgy Russians but they ain't daft - it wouldn't surprise me any sale money or some of it doesn't find its way back into the Russian 'business/gangster world' further down the line.
if it's a cheap deal - he will get a backhander at some point. Maybe not if it's full-on carnage for a very long period in Ukraine. That might ruin anything Russian
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 863
Superstar
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #8 on:
March 11, 2022, 01:36:38 PM »
Hang on, hang the fuck on you pack of daft cunts.
You dont become a multi billionaire without knowing your shit and the people with you will proper know their shit .
This isnt York city with an owner whos got £98k in the bank .
Roman will be just fine unfortunately
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 794
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:01:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 11, 2022, 01:36:38 PM
Hang on, hang the fuck on you pack of daft cunts.
You dont become a multi billionaire without knowing your shit and the people with you will proper know their shit
Looks like we are now retrospectively re examining exactly how he did become a multi billionaire
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60736185
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...