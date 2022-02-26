headset

Offline



Posts: 4 665





Posts: 4 665

Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down! « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:24:52 PM » I doubt they will go into admin - it wouldn't surprise me that someone is already lined up for it.



the dodgy Russians but they ain't daft - it wouldn't surprise me any sale money or some of it doesn't find its way back into the Russian 'business/gangster world' further down the line.



if it's a cheap deal - he will get a backhander at some point. Maybe not if it's full-on carnage for a very long period in Ukraine. That might ruin anything Russian



