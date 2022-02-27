Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2022, 02:54:11 AM
Author Topic: Roman Abramovich has stood down!  (Read 57 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 901


« on: Yesterday at 08:55:28 PM »
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship' https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60540278
Tory Cunt
Posts: 892


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM »
Interesting

The London media will no doubt be aghast  :pd:
