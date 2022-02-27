Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 27, 2022, 02:54:11 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Roman Abramovich has stood down!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Roman Abramovich has stood down! (Read 57 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 901
Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:28 PM »
Roman Abramovich gives trustees Chelsea 'stewardship'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60540278
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 892
Re: Roman Abramovich has stood down!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:33 PM »
Interesting
The London media will no doubt be aghast
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...