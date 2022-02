headset

Online



Posts: 5 212





Posts: 5 212 The controversial European Super League appears to not be completely dead « on: Today at 12:09:16 PM »



Whatever people's thoughts on the tournament - I only really like the knockout stages despite the fact I still watch some of the 'league' games in it.





I still don't think its over and at some point, they will get what they want (the big clubs not just them 3)





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10554423/European-Super-League-relaunched-WEEK-Juventus-Barcelona-Real-Madrid-in Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid - coming back into play with it.Whatever people's thoughts on the tournament - I only really like the knockout stages despite the fact I still watch some of the 'league' games in it.I still don't think its over and at some point, they will get what they want (the big clubs not just them 3) Logged