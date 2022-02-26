headset

headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 07:59:12 AM »



1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.





Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W





Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.



All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only



Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.



Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.



Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.







Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.



Brentford V Newcastle - draw.



Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.



Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win











Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'



Im tempted











Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:17 AM » Boro

Coventry

Wigan

Wombles

Pompey



23/1



No big Matt so its Mcgree anytime at 3's & Neil Taylor anytime at 14/1, if he is ever to score its in the system we play , very nearly got the header midweek

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM »



I hope Tottenham don't take the foot off the gas in preparation for us on Tuesday



We want 5 minimum off Spurs here against the dirties!



One bet down today and one I don't mind losing - Leeds United now becoming the premier leagues whipping boys

I hope Tottenham don't take the foot off the gas in preparation for us on Tuesday

We want 5 minimum off Spurs here against the dirties!

if you hate leeds united clap your hands

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:00 PM »



A 3 sidder game

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:01 PM » and the bets are on.



Andraz Sporar £2.50

Middlesbrough 3-0

First Goal Scorer 50/1



Marcus Tavernier

19/4

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £2.50



Isaiah Jones

19/4

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00



Dael Fry

25/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00



Folarin Balogun

11/2

Last Goal Scorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:29 PM » Bugger , no mcgree , bet void so money swtches to Watty & taylor

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:07:16 PM » First time since the whole Covid thing started I've actually managed to get to the Bookies to put a bet on! Little bit rushed and didn't have the right coupon, but have managed this!



HEAD



Manure

Bournemouth

Port Vale

Coventry

Burton



HEART



Luton

Morecambe

Cambridge

Harrogate

Leyton Orient

Sutton Utd

Monkey Hangers



