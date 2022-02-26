headset

Posts: 5 229 headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 07:59:12 AM »



1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.





Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W





Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.



All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only



Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.



Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.



Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.







Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.



Brentford V Newcastle - draw.



Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.



Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win











Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'



Im tempted











Gingerpig

Posts: 1 011 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:17 AM » Boro

Coventry

Wigan

Wombles

Pompey



23/1



No big Matt so its Mcgree anytime at 3's & Neil Taylor anytime at 14/1, if he is ever to score its in the system we play , very nearly got the header midweek

headset

Posts: 5 229 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM »



I hope Tottenham don't take the foot off the gas in preparation for us on Tuesday



We want 5 minimum off Spurs here against the dirties!



One bet down today and one I don't mind losing - Leeds United now becoming the premier leagues whipping boys

I hope Tottenham don't take the foot off the gas in preparation for us on Tuesday

We want 5 minimum off Spurs here against the dirties!

if you hate leeds united clap your hands

Gingerpig

Posts: 1 011 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:00 PM »



A 3 sidder game

headset

Posts: 5 229 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:01 PM » and the bets are on.



Andraz Sporar £2.50

Middlesbrough 3-0

First Goal Scorer 50/1



Marcus Tavernier

19/4

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £2.50



Isaiah Jones

19/4

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00



Dael Fry

25/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00



Folarin Balogun

11/2

Last Goal Scorer

Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00

Gingerpig

Bugger , no mcgree , bet void so money swtches to Watty & taylor