Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2022, 04:24:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend money spinner  (Read 218 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:59:12 AM »
back again to take on the bookies!

1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.


Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W


Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.

All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only

Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.

Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.

Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.



Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.

Brentford V Newcastle - draw.

Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.

Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win





Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'

Im tempted rava
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:17 AM »
Boro
Coventry
Wigan
Wombles
Pompey

23/1

No big Matt so its Mcgree anytime at 3's &  Neil Taylor anytime at 14/1, if he is ever to score its in the system we play , very nearly got the header midweek
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:37 PM »
I've gone 10 bob on Son, 1st goal Spurs to win 3-1 @ 35/1
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM »
One bet down today and one I don't mind losing - Leeds United now becoming the premier leagues whipping boys monkey

I hope Tottenham don't take the foot off the gas in preparation for us on Tuesday rava

We want 5 minimum off Spurs here against the dirties!

if you hate leeds united clap your hands
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:00 PM »
 

A 3 sidder game
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:01 PM »
and the bets are on.

Andraz Sporar £2.50
Middlesbrough 3-0
First Goal Scorer 50/1

Marcus Tavernier
19/4
Anytime Goalscorer
Barnsley v Middlesbrough £2.50

Isaiah Jones
19/4
Anytime Goalscorer
Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00

Dael Fry
25/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00

Folarin Balogun
11/2
Last Goal Scorer
Barnsley v Middlesbrough £1.00
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:29 PM »
Bugger , no mcgree , bet void so money swtches to Watty & taylor
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 364


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:07:16 PM »
First time since the whole Covid thing started I've actually managed to get to the Bookies to put a bet on! Little bit rushed and didn't have the right coupon, but have managed this!

HEAD

Manure
Bournemouth
Port Vale
Coventry
Burton

HEART

Luton
Morecambe
Cambridge
Harrogate
Leyton Orient
Sutton Utd
Monkey Hangers

Wish me luck!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 