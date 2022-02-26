back again to take on the bookies!
1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.
Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W
Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.
All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only
Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.
Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.
Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.
Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.
Brentford V Newcastle - draw.
Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.
Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win
Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'
Im tempted