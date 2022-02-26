headset

Offline



Posts: 5 203





Posts: 5 203 headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 07:59:12 AM »



1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.





Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W





Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.



All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only



Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.



Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.



Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.







Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.



Brentford V Newcastle - draw.



Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.



Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win











Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'



Im tempted











back again to take on the bookies!1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/WThen on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws onlyBournemouth V Stoke - Draw.Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.Brentford V Newcastle - draw.Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.Crystal Palace V Burnely - away winRussian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'Im tempted Logged