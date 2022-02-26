Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2022, 09:57:16 AM
Topic: headsets weekend money spinner
Today at 07:59:12 AM
back again to take on the bookies!

1 gee-gee caught my eye this AM.


Kempton 15.37 - The Big Breakaway £1 E/W


Then on to today's two £1 tricky trebles in the championship & premier league.

All to help boro providing we do the business at Barnsley today. the daddy tricky treble of draws only

Bournemouth V Stoke - Draw.

Millwall v Sheff Utd - Draw.

Notts Forest V Bristol City - Draw.



Today's premier league tricky treble. 1 of each.

Brentford V Newcastle - draw.

Brighton V Aston Villa - home win.

Crystal Palace V Burnely - away win





Russian Ruler is running in the 3 o'clock at Kempton for those that like a 'dark side bet'

Im tempted rava
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:17 AM
Boro
Coventry
Wigan
Wombles
Pompey

23/1

No big Matt so its Mcgree anytime at 3's &  Neil Taylor anytime at 14/1, if he is ever to score its in the system we play , very nearly got the header midweek
