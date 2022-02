headset

Online



Posts: 5 200





Posts: 5 200 HOPELESS GESTURES Vladimir Putin won’t care about boycotts, sanctions « on: Today at 07:08:17 AM »



I ain't no hammers supporter and they handled the cat kicker wrong. So dont have all the right answers but she is right on Putin.





All the ra ra's a light up the towns and, the 'hash tag' crew are just pissing in the wind.



Putin is as close to Hitler as you are going to get. Until he is taken out he won't give a fuck about any ra ra light shows.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17775375/karren-brady-russia-ukraine-vladimir-putin/

Karen Brady hits the nail on the head.I ain't no hammers supporter and they handled the cat kicker wrong. So dont have all the right answers but she is right on Putin.All the ra ra's a light up the towns and, the 'hash tag' crew are just pissing in the wind.Putin is as close to Hitler as you are going to get. Until he is taken out he won't give a fuck about any ra ra light shows. Logged