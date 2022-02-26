headset

Posts: 4 575 KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
« on: February 26, 2022, 06:56:51 AM »





I know Piers Morgan splits opinions around the world at times, but he does often speak out and hits certain subjects face-on as he did with the government and, COVID.



I think he is right - only America is big enough to punch Putin back here. Will they though?



Is sleepy Joe the man enough to go for it. I have my doubts but time will tell.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17769131/piers-morgan-vladimir-putin-bully-ukraine/ ruthless, heartless, narcissistic bully  but whos going to stop him?

Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM » yes, no one wants the button pressing but equally, you cant have that mad fucker doing what he wants around Europe. He needs taking out war or not.



He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.

calamity

Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:28:21 PM » No idea, probably just a precaution. They have nuclear bunkers all over many towns and cities. Sharing a border with Russia sharpens their caution.



The more interesting thing is many of them are retained members of the military after doing national service. They could be getting a heads up, or this could also make them extra precautious.



There has been nothing in the way of warning it advice.