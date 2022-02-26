Welcome,
February 28, 2022, 07:15:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Author
Topic: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling, (Read 464 times)
headset
KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
February 26, 2022, 06:56:51 AM
ruthless, heartless, narcissistic bully but whos going to stop him?
I know Piers Morgan splits opinions around the world at times, but he does often speak out and hits certain subjects face-on as he did with the government and, COVID.
I think he is right - only America is big enough to punch Putin back here. Will they though?
Is sleepy Joe the man enough to go for it. I have my doubts but time will tell.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17769131/piers-morgan-vladimir-putin-bully-ukraine/
kippers
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
February 26, 2022, 02:34:32 PM
When the yanks and ruskies start fighting, the world changes.
Might just be praying for the button to be pressed.
headset
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM
yes, no one wants the button pressing but equally, you cant have that mad fucker doing what he wants around Europe. He needs taking out war or not.
He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.
Squarewheelbike
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
February 26, 2022, 07:35:52 PM
There's one thing Piers Morgan doesn't split opinions on. Everyone thinks he's a cunt! Even other cunts think he's a cunt!
calamity
Crabamity
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 05:14:39 PM »
Everyone over here stocking up on iodine tablets, some places have sold out
Robbso
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 06:44:52 PM »
Excellent, wheres here?
calamity
Crabamity
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 07:11:24 PM »
Scandinavia
Robbso
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 07:12:46 PM »
Cheers, why are they stocking up?
calamity
Crabamity
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 07:28:21 PM »
No idea, probably just a precaution. They have nuclear bunkers all over many towns and cities. Sharing a border with Russia sharpens their caution.
The more interesting thing is many of them are retained members of the military after doing national service. They could be getting a heads up, or this could also make them extra precautious.
There has been nothing in the way of warning it advice.
Robbso
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 07:54:38 PM »
Strange times fella, lets hope someone reigns him in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 07:54:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM
He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.
No he didnt- he did the opposite of what he said
El Capitan
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Yesterday
at 08:15:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:54:48 PM
Quote from: headset on February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM
He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.
No he didnt- he did the opposite of what he said
Some training exercise, this
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Today
at 05:47:57 PM »
If I'm wrong I'm wrong - I thought he give a date out the other week I'm sure I read somewhere about him going to invade - granted he never stuck to said date, but he did invade eventually - that's what I was getting at
it was in one of my sun articles
Winston
Re: KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
Today
at 06:31:09 PM »
Your sun article said they had intelligence of when Putin was going to invade - not information directly from Putin about when he said he would invade
Its good to know you read the articles you post
