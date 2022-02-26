Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2022, 07:15:15 PM
KNOCK HIM OUT Piers Morgan: Putins a vile, snivelling,
headset
Posts: 4 575


February 26, 2022, 06:56:51 AM
ruthless, heartless, narcissistic bully  but whos going to stop him?


I know Piers Morgan splits opinions around the world at times, but he does often speak out and hits certain subjects face-on as he did with the government and, COVID.

I think he is right - only America is big enough to punch Putin back here. Will they though?

Is sleepy Joe the man enough to go for it. I have my doubts but time will tell.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17769131/piers-morgan-vladimir-putin-bully-ukraine/
kippers
Posts: 3 056


February 26, 2022, 02:34:32 PM
When the yanks and ruskies start fighting,  the world changes.
Might just be praying for the button to be pressed.
headset
Posts: 4 575


February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM
yes, no one wants the button pressing but equally, you cant have that mad fucker doing what he wants around Europe. He needs taking out war or not.

He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 364


February 26, 2022, 07:35:52 PM
There's one thing Piers Morgan doesn't split opinions on. Everyone thinks he's a cunt! Even other cunts think he's a cunt!
calamity
Posts: 8 497

Crabamity


Yesterday at 05:14:39 PM
Everyone over here stocking up on iodine tablets, some places have sold out  klins
Robbso
Posts: 15 872


Yesterday at 06:44:52 PM
Excellent, wheres here?
calamity
Posts: 8 497

Crabamity


Yesterday at 07:11:24 PM
Scandinavia
Robbso
Posts: 15 872


Yesterday at 07:12:46 PM
Cheers, why are they stocking up?
calamity
Posts: 8 497

Crabamity


Yesterday at 07:28:21 PM
No idea, probably just a precaution. They have nuclear bunkers all over many towns and cities. Sharing a border with Russia sharpens their caution.

The more interesting thing is many of them are retained members of the military after doing national service. They could be getting a heads up, or this could also make them extra precautious.

There has been nothing in the way of warning it advice.
Robbso
Posts: 15 872


Yesterday at 07:54:38 PM
Strange times fella, lets hope someone reigns him in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 508



Yesterday at 07:54:48 PM
Quote from: headset on February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM


He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.

No he didnt- he did the opposite of what he said
El Capitan
Posts: 45 749


Yesterday at 08:15:38 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:54:48 PM
Quote from: headset on February 26, 2022, 03:23:19 PM


He said he was going to do what he is doing - so you cant knock him for that whilst we thought he was bluffing - 1 st blood to him in that respect.

No he didnt- he did the opposite of what he said


Some training exercise, this
headset
Posts: 4 575


Today at 05:47:57 PM
If I'm wrong I'm wrong - I thought he give a date out the other week I'm sure I read somewhere about him going to invade - granted he never stuck to said date, but he did invade eventually - that's what I was getting at

it was in one of my sun articles
Winston
Posts: 897


Today at 06:31:09 PM
Your sun article said they had intelligence of when Putin was going to invade - not information directly from Putin about when he said he would invade

Its good to know you read the articles you post  mcl
