Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2022, 07:25:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank  (Read 179 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 425


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:37:00 PM »
on ITV news?

That is fucking shocking!  mick
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 368


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 PM »
Lets hope Germany and the EU saw it.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 053


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 PM »
Where the driver thought fuck it, and drove over a moving car?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 508



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 PM »
I couldnt be a president. The American A-10 warthog would cause mayhem amongst those twats
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 053


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 PM »
Of course, the Americans barely gave 2 fucks about civilian deaths in Iraq or Afganistan.
Although 'Collateral Damage' sounds much more toned.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 483


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 PM »
Driver survived.....seen a clip of locals getting him out with a crowbar  :like:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:27 AM »
Saw it with the telly muted*, assumed it was somecunt from Ingleby attempting a 3 point turn in their 4x4 on the school run.

*The telly was muted because I'd heard the tv** detector van was doing the rounds.

**Tv as in television; not transvestite. There's no such thing as a transvestite detector van. Which is ironic because I was mastu.....er, I mean....er  weari, no I mean ironing the missus's knickers at the time.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:10 AM by Ollyboro » Logged
I know where you live
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 200


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:58:08 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:16:29 PM
Driver survived.....seen a clip of locals getting him out with a crowbar  :like:


Yes i seen him in the crushed car - how he survived that has to be a miracle - it looked boxed up like you see in the scrap yards
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 