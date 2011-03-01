Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 477



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 477Infant Herpes

Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:27 AM » Saw it with the telly muted*, assumed it was somecunt from Ingleby attempting a 3 point turn in their 4x4 on the school run.



*The telly was muted because I'd heard the tv** detector van was doing the rounds.



**Tv as in television; not transvestite. There's no such thing as a transvestite detector van. Which is ironic because I was mastu.....er, I mean....er weari, no I mean ironing the missus's knickers at the time.