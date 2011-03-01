Welcome,
OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Topic: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank (Read 141 times)
Pigeon droppings
OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 07:37:00 PM »
on ITV news?
That is fucking shocking!
Bill Buxton
Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 08:34:21 PM »
Lets hope Germany and the EU saw it.
kippers
Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 08:46:53 PM »
Where the driver thought fuck it, and drove over a moving car?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 09:51:28 PM »
I couldnt be a president. The American A-10 warthog would cause mayhem amongst those twats
kippers
Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 09:56:41 PM »
Of course, the Americans barely gave 2 fucks about civilian deaths in Iraq or Afganistan.
Although 'Collateral Damage' sounds much more toned.
Bernie
Re: OMG did any of you just see the footage of that Russian tank
Yesterday
at 10:16:29 PM »
Driver survived.....seen a clip of locals getting him out with a crowbar
