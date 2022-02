headset

ORDER ACCEPTED Birmingham City football « on: Today at 04:50:33 PM »



changed back to Small Heath Alliance & the run-out music is the catchy peaky sound of 'red right hand' theme tune



Brummie fuckers - but as a peaky fan i will tip my hat to them one this one







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17770923/birmingham-city-change-name-peaky-blinders/







