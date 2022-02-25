Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2022, 06:15:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris Johnson vows nothing is off the table as he urges Europe to kneecap  (Read 54 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 193


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:41:58 PM »
Putin - too right Boris - get stuck into them - true colours never run :ukfist: monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17771250/boris-johnson-vows-nothing-off-the-table/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 