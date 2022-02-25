Welcome,
February 25, 2022
Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or
Topic: Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or (Read 138 times)
Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or
or kill - Kyiv officials.
special forces - more like fucking terrorists.
He needs taking out Putin or this whole thing could turn quite messy.
I don't think it will go nuke but he might get what he wants as in Ukraine back under the Russian flag
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10551327/Chechen-special-forces-hunters-unleashed-Ukraine-detain-kill-Kyiv-officials.html
Re: Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or
It's best not to read the Daily Mail at times like this.
Because they are sensationalist lying dangerous fucking wankers.
Re: Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or
It's best not to read the Daily Mail at times like this.
Because they are sensationalist lying dangerous fucking wankers.
