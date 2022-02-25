Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Squad of Chechen special forces hunters is unleashed in Ukraine to detain - or  (Read 138 times)
headset
« on: Today at 04:28:48 PM »
or kill - Kyiv officials.


special forces - more like fucking terrorists.

He needs taking out Putin or this whole thing could turn quite messy.

I don't think it will go nuke but he might get what he wants as in Ukraine back under the Russian flag


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10551327/Chechen-special-forces-hunters-unleashed-Ukraine-detain-kill-Kyiv-officials.html
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:58 PM »
It's best not to read the Daily Mail at times like this.
Because they are sensationalist lying dangerous fucking wankers.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:51:24 PM »
 :like:
