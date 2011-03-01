Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Biden and Trump  (Read 183 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 10:07:12 AM »
Dear me, they are short of a good person

This is Trump being interviewed by someone called Ingraham

Former US President Donald Trump appeared to be under the impression that the US had invaded Ukraine during an exchange with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Bashing President Joe Biden for his handling of the crisis, Mr Trump and Ms Ingraham discussed the invasion, with Ms Ingraham repeating a report about an amphibious landing in Odessa, which Mr Trump appeared to think was a reference to US troops.

Were just learning that US officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine, Ms Ingraham told Mr Trump.

A month ago or three weeks ago, all the so-called experts were saying that Putin was probably gonna just be content with staying in those separatists regions. But I think given whats unfolded  sadly with a lot of weakness in the United States  they just decided to go for it. I mean, it looks like theyre going for it, she added.


Well, I think the whole thing, again, wouldve never happened. It shouldnt happen. And its a very sad thing, Mr Trump responded.

But you know whats also very dangerous is you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldnt be saying that because you and everybody else shouldnt know about it. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura, he continued before the host interrupted him.

No, those are the Russian amphibious landings, she said.

Continuing, Mr Trump later added: Thats all we need. Thatll be next, ok? Now, we want to protect our own borders. You know, we oughta get to the southern border and start protecting the southern border. But its a very terrible situation. Its a situation that shouldve never happened.

From the seventies onwards they have had a succession of corrupt, useless weak buggers of both colours.

It's a good job Russia didn't invade Georgia - that would have mashed his head
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:58 AM »
For Biden read senile idiot.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:20:32 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:09:58 AM
For Biden read senile idiot.

Yes, he does seem utterly baffled by life. Luckily Trump is focussed.

Biden needs to step aside to give Harris time to make her mark.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:47:25 PM »
I was taking you seriously for a while.

In other news: Trump is still banned from Twitter whereas Putin still enjoys his liberty.
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:20:32 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:09:58 AM
For Biden read senile idiot.

Yes, he does seem utterly baffled by life. Luckily Trump is focussed.

Biden needs to step aside to give Harris time to make her mark.

As per the plan all along  BLM :unlike:
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:03:06 PM »
😂   Trump was impeached for trying to coerce the Ukraine to admit Bidens son received $1m a year from a Ukrainian energy company. Biden and his lot fucking stink, but hey, what about Trump eh?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:11 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 06:35:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:20:32 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:09:58 AM
For Biden read senile idiot.

Yes, he does seem utterly baffled by life. Luckily Trump is focussed.

Biden needs to step aside to give Harris time to make her mark.

As per the plan all along  BLM :unlike:

Hope so  :homer:
