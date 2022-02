Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 24, 2022, 11:11:25 PM » Bottom of the table Barnsley are up next



Iíll go for a win

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:10 AM » The last two times i have been to Barnsley it has been miserable 1-0 defeats, a toxic atmosphere and the death knel for the incumbent boro manager. These players are different though - 3-1 to Boro, looking forward to it. (Coach emoji, beer emoji, football emoji)

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:13:47 PM »



A brilliant away day ground for many - not so much results-wise. I'm tipping us for the win. its got banana skin written all over it - they've started to get results of late . that said they've ended a big run of losses so that has to be some kind of plus you think.A brilliant away day ground for many - not so much results-wise. I'm tipping us for the win.

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:39:54 PM »



it's a shame no Mcgree I liked the look of him also the other night. So was looking forward to seeing him again.



lets hope the points are boro's today thats the bit that counts.





OH CHRISSY WILDER SAID



HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR......





a couple of changes were made upfront. no complaints from me - I was impressed however with Conolley the other night.it's a shame no Mcgree I liked the look of him also the other night. So was looking forward to seeing him again.lets hope the points are boro's today thats the bit that counts.OH CHRISSY WILDER SAIDHE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR......CMON BORO

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:22:59 PM » Once again a cup match against Spurs is taking their mind off the priorities. It looks as if they simply havenít turned up. They could get a good hiding here.

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:36:18 PM » Barnsley definitely the better team so far - I suppose it's results/scorelines like this that make football what it is. If we can get one before halftime - it could get interesting. Other than that we look like the bottom of the league team and not the play-off chasing team.

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:50:47 PM » very poor today.



if someone said you need to score 3 to win this one like we do.



I would say keep your money in your pocket.



its going to need something special in this 2nd half to get a draw never mind a win

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:55:58 PM » Wilder does have the ability to get teams fired up and come back from losing games



But this is a tough order

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:57:16 PM » to be fair and without sounding like a shithouse - it's next year when Wilder will be judged in taking us up not this year IMO. that said you cant ignore the chance in front of you and from Boro's point of view its in front of us this year as well,

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:32:42 PM » the on the back foot the tyke bastards ... that connoly disallowed goal ..might be costly.



we need a goal before 80mins to make things tasty.



shame we diD tplay like this in the 1st 1/2. CMON BORO

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:00:07 PM » Wilder needs perhaps two transfer windows. This squad is never going to gain promotion. I doubt whether they will even make this seasonís playoffs. You canít keep playing matches where your strikers fail time after time to hit the target,never mind score. They now have to face a rejuvenated Spurs with Kane buzzing on Tuesday. Take todayís game for example. When we do score itís a penalty and an own goal. Boro are not convincing.

Logged

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #27 on: Today at 06:00:23 PM » 3-0 down at halftime tells you when it all went wrong.



spurs in the cup

luton

sheff utd.



some 3 games to come that...UTB Logged

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #28 on: Today at 06:03:16 PM » Iíve never been a fan of Warnock and overall think Wilder has done amazingly



But he definitely will need a few transfer windows. The thing is the team isnít that bad, but a few really good additions could be crucial

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #29 on: Today at 06:08:24 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:00:07 PM Wilder needs perhaps two transfer windows. This squad is never going to gain promotion. I doubt whether they will even make this seasonís playoffs. You canít keep playing matches where your strikers fail time after time to hit the target,never mind score. They now have to face a rejuvenated Spurs with Kane buzzing on Tuesday. Take todayís game for example. When we do score itís a penalty and an own goal. Boro are not convincing.





it could have been worse bill we could have been out the cup